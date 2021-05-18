Harvard-bound Gainesville student awarded by NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - An aspiring lawyer from Gainesville is getting a boost from the NAACP.

Harvard University student Dominique Erney is one of ten to be chosen for the first-ever Marshall-Motley Scholars Program.

The NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund will provide Erney with tuition, books, internships, and more.

The goal of the program is to train more lawyers to fight for racial justice.

