Harvard-bound Gainesville student awarded by NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund

By WCJB Staff
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 10:08 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - An aspiring lawyer from Gainesville is getting a boost from the NAACP.

Harvard University student Dominique Erney is one of ten to be chosen for the first-ever Marshall-Motley Scholars Program.

The NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund will provide Erney with tuition, books, internships, and more.

The goal of the program is to train more lawyers to fight for racial justice.

