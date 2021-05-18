Health officials warn, be careful when visiting Lake Weir

OCKLAWAHA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County health officials are warning residents to be careful if they visit Lake Weir.

They said toxins in surface water related to blue-green algae have been found.

The Marion County Health Department issued the alert to be aware of Cylindrospermopsis raciborskii and Botryococcus braunii toxins found in Lake Weir due to a blue-green algae bloom.

Officials said that the blue-green algae appeared lake shore front at Gator Joe’s restaurant in Ocklawaha.

It’s also important to note that not all algal bloom will release toxins into the environment.

The algae can grow in both fresh and saltwater bodies officials said and has an extensive history.

“Blue-green algae, which are not really algae, they’re bacteria and they are ancient,” Jim Gross said.

Gross is the Executive Director for the Florida Defenders of the Environment group.

He said based on fossils, we can estimate that these organisms were living on earth as early as three and a half billion years ago.

“And it’s probably one of the organisms that is principally responsible for our existence on the plant because they’re probably responsible for the first emergence of oxygen,” Gross said.

And it’s that time of year where the conditions are right for algae blooms like this one.

So if you see foamy surface scum that looks blue, green, brown, orange, or red, it’s best to stay away.

“If that water is consumed, and the toxins are there, you can get gastro-intestinal issues, you can have diarrhea, vomiting, stomach aches, and some people are very sensitive to it as well. You can get a rash if your skin brushes up against the toxin or the algae and it’ll causes rashes and irritation,” Marion County Department of Health Administrator Mark Lander said.

If you find yourself in contaminated water, officials said to wash your skin and clothing with soap and bottled or tap water immediately.

“You can contact your physician if you’re not feeling well. If you come into contact with your skin, immediately wash with soap and tap water or bottle water. You don’t want to go down to the same water source that potentially has the toxins in it,” Lander added.

And this is important to know because once this algae blooms, it’s here to stay.

“There’s not much that we can do about it once it’s actually started. It’s certainly true to say that blue-green algae blooms become more frequent and more several with time as we do things we shouldn’t be doing like allowing too much in the way of nutrients to get into our water bodies, so we need to be really careful about using too much fertilizer and preferably none at all,” Gross said.

Health department officials said they normally leave health alerts like this one active for 30 days.

During that time more testing will be done, and the toxins could be diluted over this time by the water.

