Advertisement

Health officials warn, be careful when visiting Lake Weir

Marion County health officials are warning residents to be careful if they visit Lake Weir. ...
Marion County health officials are warning residents to be careful if they visit Lake Weir.  They said toxins in surface water related to blue-green algae have been found.(WCJB)
By Julia Laude
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 5:43 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCKLAWAHA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County health officials are warning residents to be careful if they visit Lake Weir. 

They said toxins in surface water related to blue-green algae have been found.

The Marion County Health Department issued the alert to be aware of Cylindrospermopsis raciborskii and Botryococcus braunii toxins found in Lake Weir due to a blue-green algae bloom.  

Officials said that the blue-green algae appeared lake shore front at Gator Joe’s restaurant in Ocklawaha.

It’s also important to note that not all algal bloom will release toxins into the environment.  

The algae can grow in both fresh and saltwater bodies officials said and has an extensive history.  

“Blue-green algae, which are not really algae, they’re bacteria and they are ancient,” Jim Gross said.  

Gross is the Executive Director for the Florida Defenders of the Environment group.  

He said based on fossils, we can estimate that these organisms were living on earth as early as three and a half billion years ago.  

“And it’s probably one of the organisms that is principally responsible for our existence on the plant because they’re probably responsible for the first emergence of oxygen,” Gross said.  

And it’s that time of year where the conditions are right for algae blooms like this one.  

So if you see foamy surface scum that looks blue, green, brown, orange, or red, it’s best to stay away.

  “If that water is consumed, and the toxins are there, you can get gastro-intestinal issues, you can have diarrhea, vomiting, stomach aches, and some people are very sensitive to it as well. You can get a rash if your skin brushes up against the toxin or the algae and it’ll causes rashes and irritation,” Marion County Department of Health Administrator Mark Lander said.

  If you find yourself in contaminated water, officials said to wash your skin and clothing with soap and bottled or tap water immediately.  

“You can contact your physician if you’re not feeling well. If you come into contact with your skin, immediately wash with soap and tap water or bottle water. You don’t want to go down to the same water source that potentially has the toxins in it,” Lander added.

And this is important to know because once this algae blooms, it’s here to stay.

  “There’s not much that we can do about it once it’s actually started. It’s certainly true to say that blue-green algae blooms become more frequent and more several with time as we do things we shouldn’t be doing like allowing too much in the way of nutrients to get into our water bodies, so we need to be really careful about using too much fertilizer and preferably none at all,” Gross said.  

Health department officials said they normally leave health alerts like this one active for 30 days.  

During that time more testing will be done, and the toxins could be diluted over this time by the water.

TRENDING STORY: UF Health pediatrician answers questions about importance of vaccines for kids

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

The incident happened in the Cracker Barrel parking lot.
Man steals unknown amount of money from Cracker Barrel in Alachua County
People packed Florida Ballpark to celebrate the life of Rex and Brody Reinhart.
“Those kids were full of life”: Rex and Brody Reinhart honored and celebrated at Florida Ballpark
24-year old David Walker
ARRESTED: Gainesville man behind bars for sexual assault and kidnapping
Teneeshia Marshall
TV20 EXCLUSIVE: Teneeshia Marshall resigns as Gainesville’s Director of Equal Opportunity
Residents shed light on gentrification in historically Black community, Porters Quarters
Residents shed light on gentrification in historically Black community, Porters Quarters

Latest News

florida gaming deal
Florida Senate ratifies gaming compact
The Florida Legislature gaveled in for what is expected to be a quick special session to ratify...
Florida Senate ratifies gaming compact
David Walker
A Gainesville man is in jail after assaulting a minor, kidnapping and forcing her to babysit his children
A crash with injuries has shut down all eastbound traffic on W. SR-40 in Ocala between 35th...
Ocala crash causes lane closures and rerouted traffic