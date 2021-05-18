Levy county man arrested for abusing woman and child

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

LEVY COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - A man in Levy County was arrested after a domestic abuse victim called 911 and slid her phone in her pocket during an assault.

Based on the sounds the dispatcher heard during the call, she sent Levy County Sheriff’s deputies to a home in Bronson.

They found a woman and a three-year-old child severely battered at the home.

TRENDING STORY: “Those kids were full of life”: Rex and Brody Reinhart honored and celebrated at Florida Ballpark

Robert Bunkhart was arrested on aggravated battery and child neglect charges.

He is being held on a $2.8M bond.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.