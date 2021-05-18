Advertisement

Levy county man arrested for abusing woman and child

By WCJB Staff
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 6:49 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

LEVY COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - A man in Levy County was arrested after a domestic abuse victim called 911 and slid her phone in her pocket during an assault.

Based on the sounds the dispatcher heard during the call, she sent Levy County Sheriff’s deputies to a home in Bronson.

They found a woman and a three-year-old child severely battered at the home.

TRENDING STORY: “Those kids were full of life”: Rex and Brody Reinhart honored and celebrated at Florida Ballpark

Robert Bunkhart was arrested on aggravated battery and child neglect charges.

He is being held on a $2.8M bond.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

The incident happened in the Cracker Barrel parking lot.
Man steals unknown amount of money from Cracker Barrel in Alachua County
People packed Florida Ballpark to celebrate the life of Rex and Brody Reinhart.
“Those kids were full of life”: Rex and Brody Reinhart honored and celebrated at Florida Ballpark
24-year old David Walker
ARRESTED: Gainesville man behind bars for sexual assault and kidnapping
Teneeshia Marshall
TV20 EXCLUSIVE: Teneeshia Marshall resigns as Gainesville’s Director of Equal Opportunity
Residents shed light on gentrification in historically Black community, Porters Quarters
Residents shed light on gentrification in historically Black community, Porters Quarters

Latest News

Gainesville man sentenced to 10 years in prison after child porn conviction
Gainesville man convicted of possession of child pornography receives third sentence
Gainesville man sentenced to 10 years in prison after child porn conviction
Gainesville man sentenced to 10 years in prison after child porn conviction
Levy County man arrested on domestic violence charges
high speed chase marion
Man wanted in Ohio arrested in Marion County after high-speed chase