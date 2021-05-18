Man wanted for attempted homicide in Gainesville

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man is behind bars for attempted homicide after a shooting at a Gainesville apartment complex.

Around 10 Monday night, officers spoke to a patient at the ER who had been shot in the leg. The victim said someone shot him at the pine ridge apartments.

Investigators determined J’Imari Taylor, 27, was the suspected shooter. He was arrested Tuesday on charges of attempted murder and use of a concealed firearm.

He is being held on a $175 thousand bond at the Alachua County Jail.

