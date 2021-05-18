Advertisement

Man wanted in Ohio arrested in Marion County after high-speed chase

By WCJB Staff
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 6:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARION CO. Fla. (WCJB) - A man wanted in Ohio was arrested in Marion County after leading deputies on a high-speed chase.

Deputies say on Sunday, they tried to detain David Andrews in the Walmart parking lot on SW Highway 200. That’s when he drove off.

Deputies were led on a lengthy chase that ended in deputies conducting a pit maneuver. Andrews tried running away but was tasered and arrested.

He’s being charged in Marion County with possession of meth, fleeing and eluding, and numerous other charges.

