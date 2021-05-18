NCFL shelters prepare for hurricane season

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - With exactly two weeks until the official start of hurricane season, North Central Florida emergency management departments are preparing shelter plans in the event of evacuation orders.

As always, safety is the number one priority for emergency management officials like Levy County Assistant Director David Peaton. This year he said it’s even more important as COVID-19 vaccines are available and highly encouraged if you plan to seek shelter.

“This is something that should be done every year regardless of COVID-19-19 or not is go ahead and plan what you’re going to do in the event an evacuation order is given. Find out can you stay with family and friends, can you stay in a hotel, can you stay somewhere outside of the evacuation area and use the public shelter as a last resort,” said Peaton.

Alachua County Department of Health Administrator Paul Myers also said they feel better prepared than last year with more personal protective equipment, sanitizing protocols, and plans in place to isolate if needed.

“Vaccination is the best way to prevent spread, not only in the community but especially in a congregate setting like a shelter,” said Myers. “We’ve had those conversations, plans are in place and so we really ask our residents and those coming to Alachua County to take a look at their own plans because shelters are really a last resort.”

While shelter locations are not available until the event of a storm if you or someone you know needs a special needs shelter you can pre-register here.

