Ocala crash causes lane closures and rerouted traffic

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A crash with injuries has shut down all eastbound traffic on W. SR-40 in Ocala between 35th Ave. & 49th Ave.

The crash occurred when a westbound vehicle crossed the center lanes and collided head on with a car traveling eastbound.

One person was transported to the hospital with serious trauma injuries.

