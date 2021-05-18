Advertisement

Ocala crash causes lane closures and rerouted traffic

A crash with injuries has shut down all eastbound traffic on W. SR-40 in Ocala between 35th...
A crash with injuries has shut down all eastbound traffic on W. SR-40 in Ocala between 35th Ave. & 49th Ave.(WCJB File)
By WCJB Staff
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 2:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A crash with injuries has shut down all eastbound traffic on W. SR-40 in Ocala between 35th Ave. & 49th Ave.

The crash occurred when a westbound vehicle crossed the center lanes and collided head on with a car traveling eastbound.

One person was transported to the hospital with serious trauma injuries.

