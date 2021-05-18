Ocala woman wins lottery 5 days shy of her 51st birthday

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - An Ocala woman is having a very happy birthday, Moichen Chang won two million dollars in the Florida lottery. She claimed her winnings five days before her 51st birthday, she chose to take the lump sum of about 1.8 million dollars.

The winning ticket was bought at the Winn-Dixie on Marion Oaks Boulevard in Ocala, the store will get a 4 thousand dollar bonus.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.