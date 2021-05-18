Advertisement

Parade cheers players on as Newberry baseball team heads to state championships

By Camille Syed
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 7:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Newberry baseball team made a grand exit to Fort Myers for the state championships, as a parade of fans cheered them on at the stadium and throughout Newberry.

Players said they are grateful for the community’s support and ready for the win.

Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies escorted the team through the city as fans waved signs wishing the panthers good luck.

Head coach Michael Spina said it’s been more than 40 years since a Newberry baseball team went to the state championships and it took a lot of hard work to make it this far

“I just can’t describe how proud I am of these guys,” Spina said. “We knew we had a special group going into the year. Listen, we’ve had our bumps and bruises and we kept battling.”

Player Makai Johnson never doubted his team could make it this far.

“I knew we had the team to do it,” Johnson said. “We just had to work hard and that’s what we did. Now, we get to go live it up. Thank you everyone out there for supporting us and now we get to go down to Fort Myers and live our dream.”

Teammate Justin Crews said he hopes to bring home a win for their fans.

“It would be nice to just go down there and win it, do it for the community,” Crews said.

Coach Spina commended the city for all its support.

“A lot of people have donated a lot of money to help us go off in style, make sure that we’re getting fed, make sure that we’re getting things taken care of. So, the community has been so grateful to help us and support us on this journey down to Fort Myers.”

The entire team was ready to see their dreams come true.

