Rabies alert issued for Alachua County after a cat tested positive

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Alachua County Health Department is issuing a rabies alert in Northeast Gainesville.

A stray cat near the Ironwood Golf Club tested positive on Friday, the center of the alert is on NE 53rd Street at Alachua County Animal Services.

The alert is for the next two months.

