The Gainesville/Alachua County Unit of the Salvation Army welcomes new leadership

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - New leadership is on the way for Alachua County’s Salvation Army.

The Majors Hank and Eunice Harwell will be leaving the Gainesville/Alachua County Unit after 4 years of service.

They are being transferred to Citrus County.

The couple will be replaced by Major Julia and Captain Sheed Tarnue from Seminole County.

The transition is planned for the last week of June.

