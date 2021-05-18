Advertisement

The Gainesville/Alachua County Unit of the Salvation Army welcomes new leadership

By WCJB Staff
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 12:36 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - New leadership is on the way for Alachua County’s Salvation Army.

The Majors Hank and Eunice Harwell will be leaving the Gainesville/Alachua County Unit after 4 years of service.

They are being transferred to Citrus County.

TRENDING STORY: “Those kids were full of life”: Rex and Brody Reinhart honored and celebrated at Florida Ballpark

The couple will be replaced by Major Julia and Captain Sheed Tarnue from Seminole County.

The transition is planned for the last week of June.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

The incident happened in the Cracker Barrel parking lot.
Man steals unknown amount of money from Cracker Barrel in Alachua County
24-year old David Walker
ARRESTED: Gainesville man behind bars for sexual assault and kidnapping
Residents shed light on gentrification in historically Black community, Porters Quarters
Residents shed light on gentrification in historically Black community, Porters Quarters
Teneeshia Marshall
TV20 EXCLUSIVE: Teneeshia Marshall resigns as Gainesville’s Director of Equal Opportunity
People packed Florida Ballpark to celebrate the life of Rex and Brody Reinhart.
“Those kids were full of life”: Rex and Brody Reinhart honored and celebrated at Florida Ballpark

Latest News

David Walker
A Gainesville man is in jail after assaulting a minor, kidnapping and forcing her to babysit his children
Deputies are searching for a missing elderly woman in Marion County: Melody Hixon
Deputies are searching for a missing elderly woman in Marion County
David Walker
A Gainesville man is in jail after assaulting a minor, kidnapping and forcing her to babysit his children
Deputies are searching for a missing elderly woman in Marion County: Melody Hixon
Deputies are searching for a missing elderly woman in Marion County