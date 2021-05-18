“Those kids were full of life”: Rex and Brody Reinhart honored and celebrated at Florida Ballpark

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Rex and Brody Reinhart were honored on the Diamond at Florida Ballpark Monday evening, and people packed the stands as special memories of the boys were shared.

“I get to Brody, and I’m like about right here, and he looks right at me and goes Witt daddy. Well, I’ve been called a lot of things, especially by Florida fans, but I say Witt daddy, I said you can call me Will, or you can call me coach. I’m good with either one. He’s like you’re Witt daddy,” explained Former Florida Gators Football coach Will Muschamp.

The former coach, along with others close to Rex and Brody Reinhart, shared their fond and memories of the brothers as more than a thousand people gathered at the stadium to celebrate the young men. The packed crowd heard about the special connection this mother shared with her two boys in a prerecorded speech.

“It took years for me to decide to have children and want children. I wanted to do it the right way. I wanted to make sure when they were born that I could focus 100% of my life on them, and I did,” explained a grieving Minde Reinhart.

Even those who often sat across from the hardworking brothers in an opposing dugout showed up to support this family.

“It doesn’t matter at this time. It doesn’t matter where you play for, who you root for, who you wish that didn’t win, didn’t lose all of that. We are all family one way or another. We knew that baseball was what was close to their family, especially those boys, especially to Minde,” said Chris Santamarina, a travel ball coach for Naturals baseball. “We wanted to reach out somehow in some way.”

The travel ball coach said his wife felt a strong feeling in her heart to help memorialize the brothers after the tragedy. They decided to get a canvas painting of the two boys for Minde Reinhart because they believe it’s bigger than baseball.

Former all-star outfielder Gary Sheffield among those who coached the brothers, shared what made them special.

“Those kids were full of life. I got a chance to spend a little time with Rex. He wanted to come because he loves my boys Jaden, Noah, and Christian. He wanted to be with them, but they were in school. He said, coach, I want to come to stay with you for a couple of days because I want to work on my game, " said Sheffield.

A duo that was always together is how many described the pair. If you wanted Rex, you got Rex and Brody, and vice versa. While there were many tears shed, laughter echoed throughout the ballpark as the brothers were celebrated.

Always remember to “Pitch like Rex” and “Play like Brody.” If you would like to donate to the charitable fund set up in their name, click here.

