Three year battle over State Representative Chuck Clemons twitter account has now been dropped

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A three year court battle over State Representative Chuck Clemons twitter account has now been dropped.

Court records show that a federal court judge ordered the case closed Monday after plaintiff Peter Attwood filed a motion to dismiss it. Attwood had claimed Clemons blocked him on twitter and that was a violation of his first amendment rights.

Clemon’s attorney tells TV20 no settlement was reached and quote, “Any suggestion that Representative Clemons agreed to limit how he uses his social media accounts is false.”

