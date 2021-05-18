Trenton outlasts Branford to reach 1A softball state title game

CLERMONT, Fla. (WCJB) -Top-ranked Trenton was pushed to the limit in Tuesday’s Class 1A state softball semifinal game, but survived the matchup against Branford, 3-2. The Tigers move on to face Jay in Wednesday’s state title game, where they are in search of a second title in three years. Trenton improved to 56-1 over the last three seasons.

Victory on Tuesday wasn’t assured, however, after the Buccaneers scored fourth inning runs on RBI hits by Joslyn Barrs and Evie Pitts. Trenton had allowed only two runs in its last eight games combined.

The Tigers rallied in the fifth inning, however. Shalyn Parrish delivered Adrian Ingram on a bunt and reached herself on an error. Then with two runners on, Lillian Wilkerson drove both home with an two-run single to give Trenton its first lead, 3-2.

Darian Ingram shined in the circle, collecting 17 strikeouts.

The Trenton-Jay state championship clash is set for 4:30 Wednesday at Legends Way Fields in Clermont. Jay advanced with a 7-2 win over Wewahitchka.

