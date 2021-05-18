University of Florida AD Stricklin and students speak about new mask policy and full capacity for sporting events in the fall

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Tuesday was the first day that masks were optional on campus at the University of Florida and after Jun. 28, The university is set to be back at pre-pandemic standards for class size and stadium capacity for sporting events.

Just walking around UF today, the mood was that of hesitancy and little change. Masks continue to be on students and staff alike. For one student, Angelique Ramotar, it was her first day back on campus. She feels that those who are not vaccinated, including her, should wear the mask.

" I believe that the policy is pretty good in terms of your personal opinion. Definitely, if you’re vaccinated it impacts your opinion on whether a mask should be worn or not. I personally believe that if you’re not vaccinated that a mask should be worn just for your safety and for the safety of others,” said Ramotar.

Another student, Andy Pinski, was hanging outside of Library West. He described what he felt during his first in-person class after the change in policy that UF made on Monday.

“I went to class just now and one person wasn’t wearing the mask and the teacher said because of the new policy you don’t have to be scared to take off your mask, but it’s up to you, no peer pressure if you get your vaccine you can take it off. I still kept it on until after class when I talked to my group because then I was like I got the vaccine for a reason I might as well take off my mask. I got the vaccine a while ago, so it makes sense to not wear it. That’s the whole purpose,” said Pinski.

This small change is paving the way for a huge one in just over a month. The lifting of COVID-19 guidance after the start of the Summer B term paves the way for a full Swamp in the Fall. UF Athletic Director Scott Stricklin thinks that the first home game after over a year and a half of reduced capacity will be a special moment for the entire community.

“I think it’s going to be a celebration of Gator Nation coming back together it will have been a year and a half plus since we have had a game with a full crowd it’s going to be a bit of a homecoming,” said Stricklin.

And Ben Dupre, a third-year student who plans on graduating next fall, would love to experience a full Ben Hill Griffen Stadium again before he graduates.

“I’ve already bought tickets, I’m hoping to attend,” said Dupre.

The university continues to urge the public to get the vaccine and that if you are not vaccinated then you should be wearing a mask.

