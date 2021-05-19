13-year-old Gainesville girl reported missing

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Gainesville girl is being reported as missing according to the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office.

13-year-old Delia Young was last seen in the area of NW 142nd Avenue in Gainesville Saturday morning.

Deputies say she does not have a cell phone and she was last seen wearing blue pajamas with white stars. If you know anything about her, please contact the sheriff’s office.

