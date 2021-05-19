ACPS board members vote to approve reclassification of jobs, creating a pathway for reorganization

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -New leadership at the top means even more changes at Alachua County Public Schools. Board members are offering the superintendent a path forward as she works to reorganize the district. There is a reclassification of jobs but no word on whether anyone will lose theirs.

“For a reorganization to occur, the job description has to exist,” explained Superintendent Dr. Carlee Simon.

While we know she plans to make changes and reclassify jobs, the exact plan hasn’t been released.

“A lot of what she has talked about has focused on academic achievement, on equity, on mental health supports for students, and other priorities. To reach those priorities and to get those goals done, you got to have the right people and the right positions in place. These job descriptions, getting these job descriptions approved by the board is really the first step in that process,” said Alachua County Public Schools Spokesperson Jackie Johnson.

However, some of the board members would have liked a workshop before a board vote.

“I feel like it is in everyone’s interest to, before we vote on this, that we have a workshop,” explained Board Member Rob Hyatt.

An amendment to the motion to include a workshop by Gunnar Paulson failed, and the board voted to approve this item with Paulson and Hyatt voting in dissent. With the proposal passing 3-2, school board leaders can advertise the jobs and conduct interviews, but they cannot make official offers or hires.

According to Johnson, federal funding called “Elementary and Secondary Emergency Education Relief” or “ESEER” dollars will be used.

“Some existing administrative positions will be absorbed into other positions. Not all of these positions may necessarily be filled within the next year,” explained Johnson.

Carmen Ward, the Alachua County Education Association president, said the organization will closely watch the superintendent’s reorganization plan.

“The Alachua County Education Association is definitely watching, and we will be involved and hopefully planning how the millions of dollars coming to our district can support our public schools. We have excellent public schools in Alachua County,” explained Ward.

Dr. Simon will present her reorganization plan on June 2nd.

