Advertisement

Couple ambushed, tied up by armed robbers at Fla. home

By WSVN Staff
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 1:11 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, Fla. (WSVN) - After a Florida couple was ambushed by robbers at their home and tied up in front of their 5-year-old daughter, police are searching for the two suspects.

Police say the woman who was targeted was about to take her 5-year-old daughter to school Monday morning when two armed suspects, who had their faces covered, demanded they go back inside the house.

“As soon as they opened the door, they forced them in. Two guys were waiting outside, hidden, and just took them inside the house at gunpoint in their head in front of my niece,” said Yuli Fernandez, the sister of the female victim.

The woman’s husband was at home when the suspects entered.

“I don’t think that they knew that her husband was there, and then, once he saw what they were doing, he said, ‘Oh, I have a watch. Take this, take that,’” Fernandez said.

Detectives say the suspects tied up the couple in front of their daughter. The 5-year-old was not tied up.

“They wanted diamonds and guns and stuff like that, but they really don’t have diamonds,” Fernandez said.

At some point, police say the suspects turned on the husband, assaulting him. He was struck at least once.

“My sister was just praying to them, ‘Please, this is my daughter. If you have a daughter, don’t let her see that,’ when they were beating her husband,” Fernandez said.

The family believes the men were spooked when the cleaners arrived at the home. They fled in the homeowners’ white SUV with valuables and an undisclosed amount of cash.

The husband later jumped over a wall to a neighbor’s house to seek help. About 45 minutes later, police found the SUV abandoned in an alley two blocks west of the victims’ home.

“My sister is a wreck. She’s already very nervous. That’s just how she is,” Fernandez said. “So now, for sure, she’s going to be traumatized to leave her house.”

Police are searching for surveillance video and seeking information from the public.

Anyone with information on the home invasion or the suspects’ whereabouts is encouraged to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

Copyright 2021 WSVN via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

People packed Florida Ballpark to celebrate the life of Rex and Brody Reinhart.
“Those kids were full of life”: Rex and Brody Reinhart honored and celebrated at Florida Ballpark
David Walker
A Gainesville man is in jail after assaulting a minor, kidnapping and forcing her to babysit his children
Teneeshia Marshall
TV20 EXCLUSIVE: Teneeshia Marshall resigns as Gainesville’s Director of Equal Opportunity
Gainesville Police Department
Gainesville Police investigate multiple weekend gun violence incidents
The incident happened in the Cracker Barrel parking lot.
Man steals unknown amount of money from Cracker Barrel in Alachua County

Latest News

Police say the female victim was about to take her daughter to school when two armed suspects...
Police search for suspects after Fla. couple tied up at home in front of daughter
In this Tuesday, July 7, 2020 file photo, President Donald Trump listens during a "National...
NY attorney general says Trump Organization probe is now criminal
ACPS board members vote to approve reclassification of jobs, creating a pathway for...
ACPS board members vote to approve reclassification of jobs, creating a pathway for reorganization
Alachua County Public Schools board members voted to approve a reclassification of jobs, which...
ACPS board members vote to approve reclassification of jobs, creating a pathway for reorganization