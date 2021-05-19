Deeper Purpose Church opens up non-profit preschool in High Springs

HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) -A church in High Springs is expanding its congregation to include tiny tots now that they’ve opened up a non-profit preschool.

Deeper Purpose Kids Academy opened a month ahead of schedule to infants, toddlers, and preschoolers. The school provides a non-denominational Christian curriculum and is accredited by Green Apple Accreditation, a faith-based agency. Headteacher Jeslynne Cason, said the pre-school fills a need in the community.

“That’s what helps me and drives me to come every day and I even have my own children here that attend, said Cason. “I think because we’re also part of deeper purpose church, it’s just your education and your church wrapped up in one and you can’t get any more special than that, you know?”

After-school and summer programs are offered as well at the school. The new school is a part of Deeper Purpose Community Church led by Pastor Adam Joy of High Springs.

“They’ve really have, we’ve all come together as a family,” said Assistant Director Candace Phillips. “That’s what my goal, is to see us as a family. A home away from home coming here and I feel like we’re really doing that. They’re coming here with smiles, and excitement and crying sometimes when they have to leave so that means we’ve done the right thing.”

The current capacity is at 24 students but once public school starts in August, enrollment is expanding to more than 50 children.

Contact the preschool at kidsofpurpose19@yahoo.com or call 352-474-9040.

