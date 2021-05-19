Advertisement

FDC inmates competing in masonry competition

The event allows inmates to showcase skills learned in the program, possibly leading to jobs...
The event allows inmates to showcase skills learned in the program, possibly leading to jobs after they’re released.(WCJB)
By WCJB Staff
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 5:30 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - A competition inside Florida prisons is helping inmates build a new life.

Teams at Lowell, Lancaster and Columbia Corrections Institution are competing in the Inmate Masonry Competition.

The event allows inmates to showcase skills learned in the program, possibly leading to jobs after they’re released.

Submissions are judged by industry professionals and the top three statewide winners will be announced on Thursday.

TRENDING STORY: ‘Cautious optimism’: COVID cases drop across country

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

People packed Florida Ballpark to celebrate the life of Rex and Brody Reinhart.
“Those kids were full of life”: Rex and Brody Reinhart honored and celebrated at Florida Ballpark
In the dashcam, you can see a driver hit another car from the side causing it to flip over.
FHP dashcam captures a vehicle flipping on SR 200 in Ocala
Escambia County Sheriff's Office releases video of attempted kidnaping
Suspect arrested after attempted kidnapping of 11-year-old Florida girl was caught on video
David Walker
A Gainesville man is in jail after assaulting a minor, kidnapping and forcing her to babysit his children
Marion County health officials are warning residents to be careful if they visit Lake Weir. ...
Health officials warn, be careful when visiting Lake Weir

Latest News

wildlife wednesday
Wildlife Wednesday: Turtles and Tortoises
fsu president
FSU presidential search controversy continues
gaming deal
Florida legislature ratifies historic gaming deal
The Florida Legislature gaveled in for what is expected to be a quick special session to ratify...
Florida legislature ratifies historic gaming deal
Delia Young was last seen in the area of NW 142nd Avenue in Gainesville Saturday morning....
13-year-old Gainesville girl reported missing