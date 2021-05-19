FDC inmates competing in masonry competition

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - A competition inside Florida prisons is helping inmates build a new life.

Teams at Lowell, Lancaster and Columbia Corrections Institution are competing in the Inmate Masonry Competition.

The event allows inmates to showcase skills learned in the program, possibly leading to jobs after they’re released.

Submissions are judged by industry professionals and the top three statewide winners will be announced on Thursday.

