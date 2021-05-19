Advertisement

FHP dashcam captures a vehicle flipping on SR 200 in Ocala

By WCJB Staff
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 10:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Tuesday afternoon a Florida Highway Patrol Trooper was witness to a dramatic crash, the dash camera captured the crash on State Road 200 in Ocala. You can see a driver hit another car from the side causing it to flip over.

The trooper braked hard to avoid the wreck, they say no serious injuries resulted from the crash.

