Gainesville man arrested for distribution of sexual videos of children through Instagram

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Gainesville man was arrested after he was found distributing multiple videos of child pornography.

According to police, 23-year-old Alex McCumber shared multiple illicit videos involving children with other users on Instagram.

RELATED STORY: Gainesville man convicted of possession of child pornography receives third sentence

Police were able to track McCumber’s account to where he lived with his parents, where he admitted to sharing and possessing the videos.

He is charged with three counts of possession of child pornography.

No bond has been set for his release.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.