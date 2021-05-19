Advertisement

Gainesville man arrested for distribution of sexual videos of children through Instagram

By WCJB Staff
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 2:21 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Gainesville man was arrested after he was found distributing multiple videos of child pornography.

According to police, 23-year-old Alex McCumber shared multiple illicit videos involving children with other users on Instagram.

Police were able to track McCumber’s account to where he lived with his parents, where he admitted to sharing and possessing the videos.

He is charged with three counts of possession of child pornography.

No bond has been set for his release.

