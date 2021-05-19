Gateway to Hope Ministries holds food drives across Marion County to help families still struggling from the pandemic

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The pandemic may be slowing down, but the need for help isn’t.

Families across Marion County were given free food today at the Kingdom Revival food drive.

Six days out of the week members with Gateway to Hope Ministries hand out boxes of free food to help families in need.

The boxes filled with cheese, fruit, meats, and other foods are distributed throughout Marion County from Lake Weir to Marion Oaks.

James Shepard a member of Gateway to Hope Ministries talked about how it makes him feel to help out others.

“It feels good I have a lot of people come through here who you can definitely see that they need it. They even come through and pick up a ton for their neighbors, so they go hand them out all to their neighbors and it’s a really good thing to see.”

Air Force veteran Bob Brooks is one of those neighbors picking up 26 boxes to deliver to 13 families.

“This is what it’s all about. you know it’s all about helping people if you don’t help each other how are we going to make it,” said Brooks.

Brooks also said the families are so thankful when he delivers them food.

“They are so many people that are hurting and they really appreciate it. I’ll not only do it today but I’ll do it tomorrow.”

Gateway to Hope distributes food Monday- Saturday and they also have a food pantry and a hot meals program.

