Gator softball allowing full capacity for regional opener

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A full house will be allowed at this weekend’s Gator Softball Regional Championship.

The University Athletic Association announced that Katie Seashole Pressly Stadium can be at full capacity this Friday when the Gators take on USF in their regional opener.

This comes after the NCAA announced all spring championship games can be at full capacity.

