Gov. DeSantis appoints Lori Cotton to the Marion County Court

MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - The governor is sending a new judge to the bench in Marion County.

Governor Ron DeSantis appointed Lori Cotton of Ocala to serve on the Marion County Court.

Cotton has served as an assistant state attorney in the 5th judicial circuit since 2001 and helped train new assistant attorneys in the circuit for 7 years.

She’s also a UF Levin College of Law graduate.

Cotton will fill the vacancy left behind by the retirement of Judge Sarah Williams.

