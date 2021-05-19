Governor Desantis appoints judge in Marion County

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The governor is sending a new judge to the bench in Marion County.

Governor Ron Desantis appointed Lori Cotton of Ocala to serve on the Marion County Court.

Cotton served as an Assistant State Attorney in the fifth judicial circuit since 2001. For seven years she helped train new assistant attorneys in the circuit. She is a graduate of the University of Florida’s Levin College of Law.

Cotton will fill the vacancy created by judge Sarah Williams, who retired.

