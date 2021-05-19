Homeless populations drop in North Central Florida counties

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Across five different counties in North Central Florida, the homeless population took a dive in most of the counties surveyed. That’s according to the latest report from the North Central Florida Alliance for the Homeless and Hungry.

“This is the time for us to double down on what we’ve been doing,” said the Director of Continuum of Care under the United Way of North Central Florida and the Alliance for the Homeless and Hungry, Patrick Dodds.

Workers and volunteers join forces to conduct surveys with the homeless in Alachua, Bradford, Gilchrist, Levy and Putnam counties. In 2021, the group hired 40 surveyors who were once homeless to help what they call house-less people to feel more comfortable with a stranger asking questions.

“From their own past experience in an informed way,” added Dodds. “With respect, with dignity, and I think that helped to improve the number of successful surveys that we had. They also have an understanding of where people are. Where encampments may be that you and I and the rest of us in the housed community wouldn’t necessarily know or be willing to go to.”

Among other questions, the survey asked where did you sleep on the night of January 25. Surveyors also used tablets for the first time this year to not only conduct surveys but to keep track of which communities need resources for the homeless population the most.

“So that happens across the five counties over about a five to six-day period. So sometimes, the rural counties, we want to spend a little extra time to make sure that we’re getting out,” mentioned Dodds. “They don’t always have as many volunteers so the count itself happens over five days but it’s focused on that one day. Where do people sleep on January 25?”

Data is sent to the Department of Housing and Urban Development but also used to help the group concentrate on combating homelessness in certain communities.

“And for a pandemic of this magnitude to come in and wreak havoc, the way that it has and for this community to be so minimally impacted is nothing short of a miracle.”

The largest percentage decreases in our area start with Putnam and Alachua counties. Bradford county had no data submitted in 2020, Dodds said it’s due to the lack of shelters in the county. A similar situation in Gilchrist county shows the struggle to get survey results from the homeless in the area.

