Advertisement

Kroger to lift mask mandate

According to a press release from Kroger, vaccinated customers and most fully vaccinated...
According to a press release from Kroger, vaccinated customers and most fully vaccinated associates no longer need to wear a mask in their facilities, including stores, distribution centers, plants, and offices, unless otherwise required by state or local governments.(Source: WAVE)
By Maggy Mcdonel
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 1:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Kroger has announced that masks will no longer be required for people who are vaccinated for COVID-19 starting Thursday.

According to a press release from Kroger, vaccinated customers and most fully vaccinated associates no longer need to wear a mask in their facilities, including stores, distribution centers, plants, and offices, unless otherwise required by state or local governments.

“Based on the CDC’s science-based guidance and the input of our associates, we are updating our mask policy in a way that balances our values of safety and respect,” Kroger states.

However, Kroger officials say they will continue to “respect the choice of individuals who prefer to continue to wear a mask.”

Non-vaccinated customers are being asked to wear a mask, and non-vaccinated associates will still be required to wear a mask.

Due to the CDC guidelines, Kroger officials say associates working at their pharmacies will continue wearing masks.

Copyright 2021 WXIX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

People packed Florida Ballpark to celebrate the life of Rex and Brody Reinhart.
“Those kids were full of life”: Rex and Brody Reinhart honored and celebrated at Florida Ballpark
In the dashcam, you can see a driver hit another car from the side causing it to flip over.
FHP dashcam captures a vehicle flipping on SR 200 in Ocala
Escambia County Sheriff's Office releases video of attempted kidnaping
Suspect arrested after attempted kidnapping of 11-year-old Florida girl was caught on video
David Walker
A Gainesville man is in jail after assaulting a minor, kidnapping and forcing her to babysit his children
Teneeshia Marshall
TV20 EXCLUSIVE: Teneeshia Marshall resigns as Gainesville’s Director of Equal Opportunity

Latest News

There is a shortage of bus drivers in LaRue County, Kentucky, and that is forcing the school...
Bus driver shortage ends year early for school in Kentucky
There is a shortage of bus drivers in LaRue County, Kentucky, and that is forcing the school...
Bus driver shortage ends school's year early
Modeled after the investigation into the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks, the bill would establish an...
Republican leaders turn against bipartisan Jan. 6 commission
Vice President Kamala Harris listens as President Joe Biden speaks about distribution of...
Biden and Netanyahu face first rough test of relationship
The Alachua Conservation Trust was awarded a grant of $5000 from REI Co-op in support of the...
NCFL conservation group awarded $5000 grant for handicap-accessible trail