Let’s explore Marion County’s trails and recreation areas

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - It’s summer, well it certainly feels like it anyway.

One of the many activities me and others like to do on a sunny afternoon, is getting out to explore north central Florida’s many recreation areas and trails.

Within Ocala city limits, there are a little over 40 parks, and out in the county there’s hundreds of miles of trails to explore.

That means you could visit a new park or trail every weekend and still not see everything for at least a year.

At these recreation areas, you can social distance like a pro and you can leave your mask at home, but the best part is, that it’s all free.

“Anybody can come to our parks, enjoy them and utilize them within the city,” Marketing and Communications Manager for the City of Ocala, Ashley Dobbs said.

It’s got me convinced and many others.

“Nine hours a day I have to wear one so it’s really nice to be able to be out and not have to wear one,” Resident Lori Lynch said.

And the popularity of these places is expected to only increase.

“Specifically with Marion County Parks like KP Hole, they already have numbers that have up ticked a lot frequently. Ray Wayside Park, which is the boat ramp that accesses Silver River, they sometimes fill up in the summer on Saturdays, now a lot of times they’re seeing Sunday’s fill up, Friday’s, even some weekdays,” Marketing & Communications Coordinator for the Ocala/Marion County Visitors and Convention Bureau, Jessica Heller said.

But if there’s anything that you get from this report, take it from me, please make sure to bring lots of bug spray for your adventure.

Something else the Ocala/Marion County Visitors and Convention Bureau is also expecting, youth sports tourism.

From May through August this year alone, there are 7 youth sporting events and a concert coming to the destination. These events are expected to bring an estimated economic impact of $4.7 million for the Ocala/Marion County community. Here is a list of these events and their dates and locations:

· USSSA March Baseball – May 22-23 (Rotary Sportsplex)

· Classic Concert Weekend on the Square – May 29-31 (Citizens Circle)

· Taekwon-Do International Summer Camp – June 3-6 (Hilton Garden Inn)

· Cal Ripken Rookie Qualifier – June 10-13 (Rotary Sportsplex)

· Cal Ripken 10B 12B State Championships – June 17-20 (Rotary Sportsplex)

· Cal Ripken T-Ball State Championship – June 24-27 (Rotary Sportsplex)

· Dixie Softball State Championships – July 1-5 (Belleview Sportsplex)

· Cal Ripken Rookie World Series – July 31-August 7 (Rotary Sportsplex)

