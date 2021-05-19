Advertisement

Man steals unattended motorcycle from 484 Liquors parking lot

By WCJB Staff
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 10:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - This motorcycle might have been too much of an easy rider. Deputies say this man stole a motorcycle from the parking lot of 484 Liquors on Southeast Highway 484.

The victim was inside the business when he heard his motorcycle engine rev, he ran outside just in time to see the thief riding off on his black Harley Davidson Sebring.

