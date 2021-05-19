NCFL conservation group awarded $5000 grant for handicap-accessible trail

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Alachua Conservation Trust was awarded a grant of $5000 from REI Co-op in support of the nonprofit land trust’s effort to install an ADA Accessible Trail at Serenola Forest Preserve in Gainesville.

Serenola Forest Preserve is a 111-acre nature preserve owned and managed by ACT.

With support from the grant and other partners, ACT plans to install a .75-mile ADA accessible trail that connects to the existing trail system as well as to a picnic area. Currently, ACT is working to install a parking area with handicap parking spaces for individuals with disabilities.

ACT community outreach coordinator Heather Obara believes this kind of accessible change benefits the whole community.

“We are excited to partner with REI on this important project to create greater access to nature and promote healthy living in the Gainesville community.”

REI Gainesville store manager Wendy Green believes this kind of grant lines up perfectly with their mission as a company.

“At REI, our goal is to inspire life outside for everyone...We are proud to work with organizations like Alachua Conservation Trust who are creating access to outdoor places in our community.”

