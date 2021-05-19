NCFL High School student publishes Sci-Fi ebook ‘The Games of Progress’

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Buchholz High School Senior Mike Davis took on an extra hobby outside of school. Davis published his first book ‘The Games of Progress’ in May.

Davis describes the book as a philosophical argument in favor of advancing human space endeavors expressed in a fictional short story.

“I expressed it in an alien species and their urges to outlast the universe,” said Davis. “The base of my argument is I don’t have a problem not knowing with what the weather will look like in a year from now, but I do have a problem not knowing where an asteroid will be in a century so that is why I want our species to defuse from Earth as soon as possible.”

He said he was inspired by the recent space endeavors of SpaceX and NASA.

After graduation, Davis plans to go to medical school at Florida State University. He said he also plans on writing more books in the future during his spare time.

