One arrested, two at large in connection with Ocala attempted murder case

By WCJB Staff
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 2:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - One suspect was arrested and two suspects are at large in connection with an attempted felony murder case in Ocala.

According to Ocala police, 19-year-old Jakecio Pollard was put behind bars for his role in beating a 48-year-old man with a baseball bat and shovel at the 2000 block of W. SR-40.

In a statement to police, Pollard said that he was not involved with the assault and was trying to protect the victim. Pollard claims he fled the scene due to fear of an outstanding warrant.

WATCH: FHP dashcam captures a vehicle flipping on SR 200 in Ocala

31-year-old Keshana Oliver and 30-year-old Darrielle Murphy were also identified by the victim as attackers.

OPD stated that Oliver called the station in an attempt to clear her name, claiming she was not involved in the assault and merely witnessed Murphy attack the victim. When asked to come in for an interview, she agreed but never showed, only offering the phone statement.

The assault left the victim with multiple skull and vertebrae fractures.

Oliver and Murphy are wanted on robbery with a deadly weapon and attempted felony murder.

Pollard also faces these charges.

