Advertisement

Peloton releases software fix for recalled treadmills

Peloton is rolling out a software fix for its recalled treadmills.
Peloton is rolling out a software fix for its recalled treadmills.(Source: Peloton via CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 8:53 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Peloton is rolling out a software update to its treadmills that forces users to lock them when not in use.

The automatic update comes after the company recalled 125,000 treadmills earlier this month following a child’s death and 70 other reported injuries tied to the machines.

The new software includes a feature called “Tread Lock,” which requires users to enter a four-digit code before the treadmill can be used and locks the equipment after 45 seconds of inactivity outside of a class.

Owners are also allowed to return the treadmills for refunds if they like.

Those refunds are expected to cost the company $50 million, in addition to the $165 million Peloton has lost by temporarily halting new sales of the treadmills.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

People packed Florida Ballpark to celebrate the life of Rex and Brody Reinhart.
“Those kids were full of life”: Rex and Brody Reinhart honored and celebrated at Florida Ballpark
David Walker
A Gainesville man is in jail after assaulting a minor, kidnapping and forcing her to babysit his children
Teneeshia Marshall
TV20 EXCLUSIVE: Teneeshia Marshall resigns as Gainesville’s Director of Equal Opportunity
In the dashcam, you can see a driver hit another car from the side causing it to flip over.
FHP dashcam captures a vehicle flipping on SR 200 in Ocala
Escambia County Sheriff's Office releases video of attempted kidnaping
Suspect arrested after attempted kidnapping of 11-year-old Florida girl was caught on video

Latest News

Police pull over a man for sleeping behind the wheel of a Tesla that was in autopilot mode.
Bodycam: Tesla driver was asleep while car was going 82 mph, deputy says
An Israeli artillery unit fires toward targets in the Gaza Strip, at the Israeli-Gaza border,...
Israeli airstrikes kill 6, level large family home in Gaza
WCJB TV20 WEATHER FORECAST
WCJB TV20 WEATHER FORECAST
NCFL High School student publishes Sci-Fi ebook ‘The Games of Progress’
NCFL High School student publishes Sci-Fi ebook ‘The Games of Progress’