Rep. Al Lawson introduced bill to reform HUD inspections

(WCJB) - Representative Al Lawson of North Central Florida is trying to clean up federally assisted housing.

Lawson says many units in the program are deemed unsafe, indecent, and in disrepair but still pass housing and urban development inspections.

His newly introduced bill would require ‘HUD’ to take action when properties score less than 60 on an inspection or have life-threatening violations.

Congressman Lawson said in a statement quote “It is in-excusable that HUD inspectors are inaccurately passing units that display clear evidence of mold, rat infestations, and sewage issues.”

