Santa Fe preps for spring football game

ALACHUA, Fla. (WCJB) -Out of all the athletes whose progress was delayed by last year’s sports shutdown during the COVID-19 pandemic, teams under new leadership might have been the most negatively impacted. The Santa Fe football team struggled out of the gate under first year head coach Jared Allen and finished just 2-6 overall.

This off-season, the Raiders, like all teams across North Central Florida, have the benefit of a full three-week spring practice period, and Allen senses his team has a lot more chemistry going into Thursday’s spring game against Eastside.

“We’re not starting in the fall figuring everybody out,” said Allen, referencing how last season’s program got going. “Knowing the players and being around them for a year, that gives them a sense of what we have going on out here. We were trying to piece together a staff at the 25th hour last year.”

Offensively, Santa Fe scored less than eight points per game last season. Transfers like Tyrique Robinson could play anywhere on the field and potentially boost the Raiders’ level of production.

“Honestly I think I have the opportunity to prove myself from the break that we had,” said Robinson. “I’m just glad that we are able to actually play.”

Santa Fe also returns Landon Rogers at quarterback, a senior-to-be in the fall who threw for six touchdowns last season and completed 65 percent of his passes.

