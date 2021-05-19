Advertisement

Suspect arrested after attempted kidnapping of 11-year-old Florida girl was caught on video

By WCJB Staff
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 10:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - A suspect is in custody after Escambia County Sheriff’s Deputies said a man attempted to kidnap a girl waiting for the bus Tuesday morning.

In the video, an 11-year-old girl is seen waiting for the bus at Old Corry Field Road and Perdido Street in Escambia County. A white Dodge Journey pulls up and a man jumps out. He reportedly had a knife as he ran to catch the victim.

The child was able to fight back enough to run away, and her attempted kidnapper drove off.

In a press conference, Sheriff Chip Simmons said a 30-year-old man had been arrested but his name is not currently being released. After the attack deputies immediately began an extensive search for the suspect ultimately tracking him down to a home on Betty Rd.

They found a man that matched the description of the suspected and the van, which had been freshly painted. The sheriff also said the man had slime on his arm, which the girl had been playing with when attacked.

Deputies say the suspect has an extensive criminal history including crimes against children.

Video from May 18th, attempted kidnapping. Around 7:00 this morning, a white Dodge Journey pulled up to an 11-year-old girl waiting at a bus stop on Old Corry Field Road and Perdido Street. As you could see in this video. A Hispanic male exits the vehicle reportedly armed with a knife. The suspect then grabs the little girl and a struggle ensues. She was able to fight and break free from the suspects grip. She is safe and with family. If you have any information about this incident, call the ECSO at 850-436-9620 or Crime Stoppers at 850-433-STOP. WEAR ABC 3 News, Pensacola WKRG FOX10 News WPMI NBC 15 News NewsRadio 92.3 Cat Country 98.7 NorthEscambia Pensacola News Journal WUWF Island Times - Pensacola Beach's Newspaper

Posted by Escambia County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, May 18, 2021

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

The incident happened in the Cracker Barrel parking lot.
Man steals unknown amount of money from Cracker Barrel in Alachua County
People packed Florida Ballpark to celebrate the life of Rex and Brody Reinhart.
“Those kids were full of life”: Rex and Brody Reinhart honored and celebrated at Florida Ballpark
24-year old David Walker
ARRESTED: Gainesville man behind bars for sexual assault and kidnapping
Teneeshia Marshall
TV20 EXCLUSIVE: Teneeshia Marshall resigns as Gainesville’s Director of Equal Opportunity
Residents shed light on gentrification in historically Black community, Porters Quarters
Residents shed light on gentrification in historically Black community, Porters Quarters

Latest News

ACPS board members vote to approve reclassification of jobs, creating a pathway for...
ACPS board members vote to approve reclassification of jobs, creating a pathway for reorganization
Alachua County Public Schools board members voted to approve a reclassification of jobs, which...
ACPS board members vote to approve reclassification of jobs, creating a pathway for reorganization
Parade cheers players on as Newberry baseball team heads to state championships
Parade cheers players on as Newberry baseball team heads to state championships
Parade cheers players on as Newberry baseball team heads to state championships
Parade cheers players on as Newberry baseball team heads to state championships