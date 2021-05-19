Suspect arrested after attempted kidnapping of 11-year-old Florida girl was caught on video

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - A suspect is in custody after Escambia County Sheriff’s Deputies said a man attempted to kidnap a girl waiting for the bus Tuesday morning.

In the video, an 11-year-old girl is seen waiting for the bus at Old Corry Field Road and Perdido Street in Escambia County. A white Dodge Journey pulls up and a man jumps out. He reportedly had a knife as he ran to catch the victim.

The child was able to fight back enough to run away, and her attempted kidnapper drove off.

In a press conference, Sheriff Chip Simmons said a 30-year-old man had been arrested but his name is not currently being released. After the attack deputies immediately began an extensive search for the suspect ultimately tracking him down to a home on Betty Rd.

They found a man that matched the description of the suspected and the van, which had been freshly painted. The sheriff also said the man had slime on his arm, which the girl had been playing with when attacked.

Deputies say the suspect has an extensive criminal history including crimes against children.

