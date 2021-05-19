Advertisement

Take Stock in Children program provides nearly 30 students with laptops

By Camille Syed
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 5:25 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Laptops, mice and headphones were given to 29 students currently enrolled in the Take Stock in Children program and United Way, among other donors, made it possible.

The Take Stock in Children program is a part of the Alachua County Education Foundation. The director of programming, Tetila Paul said donations like this help students reach their dreams.

“Having a laptop where you can log on and get into Khan Academy or do MyCareerShines and things like that that can help them to pursue their career goals and dreams,” Paul said.

While it impacts the kids, this gift can also touch parents in a different way.

“Especially a laptop because it’s like sometime their students are doing their homework on their phone and so the parents really want to be able to provide this to them but really they just aren’t able to,” Paul said.

Kimberly Matchett said her eighth grade daughter, Rayann Hollingsworth’s, laptop stopped working recently, so this blessing is helping her daughter prepare for high school and saving them money.

“It was really great for her to be able to get her class work done,” Matchett said. “It’s been a great help for her. So, we are extremely excited. She was really excited she was able to get this. I was really excited because that was money that was going to come out of my pocket this summer so we can get her set up for high school.”

Matchett said the Take Stock in Children program will help her daughter go to college one day, so she can’t thank donors enough.

“You guys have touched many lives and not just the kids who receive these things, but their parents and their siblings,” Matchett said.

Information on the Take Stock in Children program can be found HERE.

