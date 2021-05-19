TV20 Meldon Law Scholar Athlete of the Year (Female): Jayla Williams, Hawthorne

HAWTHORNE, Fla. (WCJB) -TV20 is pleased to present this year’s best of the best and select one male and one female Meldon Law Scholar Athlete of the Year. This year’s girl honoree is Jayla Williams, basketball player at Hawthorne.

As a senior, Williams led the Hornets to a second straight state title game berth, averaging over 11 points and six steals per game while maintaining a 3.7 GPA. She recently signed to play at Chattanooga State, a two-year program in Tennessee.

