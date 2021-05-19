Advertisement

TV20 Meldon Law Scholar Athlete of the Year (Female): Jayla Williams, Hawthorne

Basketball point guard led the Hornets to consecutive state title game appearances
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 6:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAWTHORNE, Fla. (WCJB) -TV20 is pleased to present this year’s best of the best and select one male and one female Meldon Law Scholar Athlete of the Year. This year’s girl honoree is Jayla Williams, basketball player at Hawthorne.

As a senior, Williams led the Hornets to a second straight state title game berth, averaging over 11 points and six steals per game while maintaining a 3.7 GPA. She recently signed to play at Chattanooga State, a two-year program in Tennessee.

