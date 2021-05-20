A man is in jail after battering a pregnant woman

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

ALACHUA, Fla. (WCJB) - An Alachua man is behind bars for battering a pregnant woman.

According to Alachua City Police, the woman was staying in the Travelodge on U.S. Highway 441 when Gunjan Patel who works at the hotel came into the room due to a power outage.

The 59-year-old then became angry with the victim after he claimed she had more people in the room than the hotel allowed and threatened to call the police.

On his way out of the room, he allegedly hit the victim in the stomach with his shoulder.

Police say the victim was obviously at least nine months pregnant.

Patel is being charged with aggravated battery of a person who he should have known was pregnant.

