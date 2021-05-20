Advertisement

A man is in jail after battering a pregnant woman

By WCJB Staff
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 1:03 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

ALACHUA, Fla. (WCJB) - An Alachua man is behind bars for battering a pregnant woman.

According to Alachua City Police, the woman was staying in the Travelodge on U.S. Highway 441 when Gunjan Patel who works at the hotel came into the room due to a power outage.

The 59-year-old then became angry with the victim after he claimed she had more people in the room than the hotel allowed and threatened to call the police.

TRENDING STORY: Firefighters working to control blaze at hotel in Bradford County

On his way out of the room, he allegedly hit the victim in the stomach with his shoulder.

Police say the victim was obviously at least nine months pregnant.

Patel is being charged with aggravated battery of a person who he should have known was pregnant.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

In the dashcam, you can see a driver hit another car from the side causing it to flip over.
FHP dashcam captures a vehicle flipping on SR 200 in Ocala
Escambia County Sheriff's Office releases video of attempted kidnaping
Suspect arrested after attempted kidnapping of 11-year-old Florida girl was caught on video
Delia Young was last seen in the area of NW 142nd Avenue in Gainesville Saturday morning....
13-year-old Gainesville girl reported missing
Marion County health officials are warning residents to be careful if they visit Lake Weir. ...
Health officials warn, be careful when visiting Lake Weir
Jared Stanga, 30, is charged with attempted kidnapping of a child under 13, aggravated assault...
Girl, 11, fights off attempted kidnapper at Fla. school bus stop

Latest News

GUNJAN PATEL
A man is in jail after battering a pregnant woman
WCJB TV20 WEATHER FORECAST
WCJB TV20 WEATHER FORECAST
Habitat for Humanity house hauled across town to home base
Habitat for Humanity house hauled across town to new home base
Firefighters are actively fighting a fire at the Economy Inn in Lawtey.
Firefighters working to control blaze at hotel in Bradford County