Alachua County Adopt-A-Pet: Queen, Milo, Diesel

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Let’s take a look at some “Adorable,” “Adoptable” animals from Alachua County looking for their new loving homes.

Queen is a 5-year-old bull terrier. Staff said this royal dog is a really friendly girl with a tail that just never stops wagging, especially if treats are involved!

Milo is a handsome guy who’s about 3-years-old. He’s cautious and takes his time to investigate new things and staff thinks he might show off some more energy when he really gets to know the environment.

And Diesel is a 5-year-old American staff who’s already got some basic commands down pat. They think he’d make a great walking as long as your home is cat-free.

Dog and puppy adoptions are 40 dollars. Cats and kittens are 20 dollars. Those looking to adopt must be 18 or older and pets at home must be up to date on vaccines and licenses. The shelter is offering curbside services Tuesdays through Saturdays from 10:30 am to 5:30 pm. If you want to come to meet a new friend and stay safe at the same time they have you covered.

They ask anyone interested in these or other adoptable to schedule a visit at the email ACAS@AlachuaCounty.us.

