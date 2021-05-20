Advertisement

Appleton Museum of Art to offer free admission to military members through Labor Day

By WCJB Staff
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 8:07 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Current and former service members get free admission to a museum in Ocala through Labor Day.

All active duty service members, veterans, and their families can attend the Appleton Museum of Art for free, part of the nationwide Blue Star Museum program.

Guests must show a Military ID to be eligible for free admission.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

In the dashcam, you can see a driver hit another car from the side causing it to flip over.
FHP dashcam captures a vehicle flipping on SR 200 in Ocala
Escambia County Sheriff's Office releases video of attempted kidnaping
Suspect arrested after attempted kidnapping of 11-year-old Florida girl was caught on video
Marion County health officials are warning residents to be careful if they visit Lake Weir. ...
Health officials warn, be careful when visiting Lake Weir
Jared Stanga, 30, is charged with attempted kidnapping of a child under 13, aggravated assault...
Girl, 11, fights off attempted kidnapper at Fla. school bus stop
Delia Young was last seen in the area of NW 142nd Avenue in Gainesville Saturday morning....
13-year-old Gainesville girl reported missing

Latest News

WCJB TV20 WEATHER FORECAST
WCJB TV20 WEATHER FORECAST
Gainesville received high marks for its public schools, cost of living, and local amenities but...
Gainesville voted top ranked city to live in Florida
Conflict between Israel and Palestine makes its way to the streets of Gainesville
Conflict between Israel and Palestine makes its way to the streets of Gainesville
Fire station named after Chad Reed
Fire station named after Chad Reed