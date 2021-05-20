Appleton Museum of Art to offer free admission to military members through Labor Day

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Current and former service members get free admission to a museum in Ocala through Labor Day.

All active duty service members, veterans, and their families can attend the Appleton Museum of Art for free, part of the nationwide Blue Star Museum program.

Guests must show a Military ID to be eligible for free admission.

