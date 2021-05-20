Developing: SUV and dump truck crash blocks Gainesville roadway

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - One person was killed after a dump truck and SUV collided in Gainesville Thursday afternoon.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers say the 61-year-old man driving the SUV was killed in the collision. It happened on Southwest Parker Road around 3 p.m.

The roadway is blocked as troopers clear the scene.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.