Firefighters working to control blaze at hotel in Bradford County

LAWTEY, Fla. (WCJB) - Bradford County Sheriff’s Office detectives have a suspect in custody who they say set fire to a motel in Lawtey Thursday morning.

Firefighters with the Bradford County Fire Department, as well as various other agencies, are still working to put out the large fire. Deputies say it started around 8:30 a.m. at the Economy Inn, located at 23750 U.S. Highway 301. The fire spread throughout the building quickly.

Deputies say the suspect told them there may be an explosive device on U.S. Highway 301. The Alachua County Sheriff’s Office Bomb Squad responded and detonated the device, which they say was not explosive.

Traffic is backed up along U.S. Highway 301 as only one lane is open in both directions. Deputies are asking people to avoid the area.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.