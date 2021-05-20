Gainesville firefighter asking for support after wife’s heart surgery

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Gainesville firefighter is asking the community for help.

Thomas Hutchinson is a Gainesville firefighter and paramedic who, along with his wife Jessica, welcomed a baby into the world earlier this year.

Jessica was diagnosed with Endocarditis after delivering the baby. She’s undergone major heart surgery and the family needs help paying to keep Thomas by her bedside and take care of their three children.

A link to their GoFundMe page can be found HERE.

