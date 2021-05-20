Advertisement

Gainesville voted top ranked city to live in Florida

By WCJB Staff
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 12:02 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville is the top ranked city in Florida to live, according to a new report released by survey website “Niche.” The tree city finished 38th in the nation, two spots ahead of Tampa. The survey website can be found at https://www.niche.com/places-to-live/search/best-cities/?page=2

Gainesville received high marks for its public schools, cost of living, and local amenities but the score was pulled down by the crime rate and career opportunities.

The number 1 city in the country was the Woodlands, Texas north of Houston.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

In the dashcam, you can see a driver hit another car from the side causing it to flip over.
FHP dashcam captures a vehicle flipping on SR 200 in Ocala
Escambia County Sheriff's Office releases video of attempted kidnaping
Suspect arrested after attempted kidnapping of 11-year-old Florida girl was caught on video
Jared Stanga, 30, is charged with attempted kidnapping of a child under 13, aggravated assault...
Girl, 11, fights off attempted kidnapper at Fla. school bus stop
Marion County health officials are warning residents to be careful if they visit Lake Weir. ...
Health officials warn, be careful when visiting Lake Weir
Businesses are offering incentives for new hires
Worker shortage inspires NCFL businesses to offer incentives for new hires

Latest News

Conflict between Israel and Palestine makes its way to the streets of Gainesville
Conflict between Israel and Palestine makes its way to the streets of Gainesville
Fire station named after Chad Reed
Fire station named after Chad Reed
The Middle East conflict involving Israel and Palestine took center stage in North Central...
Conflict between Israel and Palestine makes its way to the streets of Gainesville
Gnv best city to live
Gnv best city to live