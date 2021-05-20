Gainesville voted top ranked city to live in Florida

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville is the top ranked city in Florida to live, according to a new report released by survey website “Niche.” The tree city finished 38th in the nation, two spots ahead of Tampa. The survey website can be found at https://www.niche.com/places-to-live/search/best-cities/?page=2

Gainesville received high marks for its public schools, cost of living, and local amenities but the score was pulled down by the crime rate and career opportunities.

The number 1 city in the country was the Woodlands, Texas north of Houston.

