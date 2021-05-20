Habitat for Humanity house hauled across town to new home base

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Habitat for Humanity house is one step closer to being a home for one North Central Florida family. Two halves of a habitat house are becoming one Thursday as they’re picked up and moved across Gainesville to their new slab.

This is the 11th house Santa Fe College construction and technical program students have worked on in partnership with habitat. Sante Fe Construction Apprenticeship Coordinator Justin Macdougall said they faced additional setbacks this year as a result of the pandemic.

“It was questionable this year whether we were gonna be able to do it or not, but we decided to move forward with it and that was one of the best decisions we ever made because the students were excited to do a hands-on class and get out into the ab and use tools,” said Macdougall.

The sections of the house were loaded onto trailers to be hauled to their homesite on NE 3rd Avenue where they’re lifted by a crane onto the slab together.

“It’s a unique project the houses that we do because we’re teaching different things with different details in them that the homeowners really love so it’s great when they get the keys and turn it over,” said Macdougall. “The students have some pride because they were able to do something for a good cause.”

After two semesters of work, students like Eric Gehler said seeing everything come together is a rewarding feeling.

“That’s the most satisfying thing. It’s nice to know you’re doing something very practical for someone,” said Gehler.

For the next few months Habitat for Humanity will continue finishing up the house to prepare for a family to move in.

