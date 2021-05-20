“It’s disturbing to me”: Bradford County Sheriff’s Deputies investigate arson at motel on US 301

LAWTEY, Fla. (WCJB) -Bradford County Sheriff’s Deputies have Christian Lee Singleton in custody after a motel fire spread in Lawtey.

“He came to Lawtey this morning wanting to act stupid and we obliged him,” said Sheriff Gordon Smith.

Singleton, 46, of Atlantic Beach arrived at the Economy Inn hours before investigators say he started the fire that was called in around 7:40 a.m. The motel on US 301 is a total loss after Singleton set the fire.

“The thing here that really upsets us and bothers us, there are 17 people who have now been displaced,” said Sheriff Smith. “Working with our people and emergency management we’re actually able to find locations and the salvation army is stepping up to find them somewhere to be. The owners of the hotel they’re at a total loss. These people have created some loss here today by one individual who decided to become very violent and stupid.”

RELATED STORY: Firefighters working to control blaze at hotel in Bradford County

Once Lawtey Police and Bradford County Sheriff’s Deputies arrived, Singleton resisted and said he had a bomb in his backpack. Alachua County Bomb Squad detonated what was in Singleton’s bag and found no explosive device.

“It’s disturbing to me and it really grinds my gears, to be honest with you,” added Sheriff Smith.

There are 17 people and the owners of the motel are displaced. Traffic on US 301 in Lawtey was reduced to one side of the road.

Bradford County Sheriff’s Deputies and the State Fire Marshall are investigating a case of arson at the Economy Inn in Lawtey. The fire is still active and a suspect is in custody. @WCJB20 pic.twitter.com/Y0L2V3qUM3 — Ruelle Fludd (@ruellefluddnews) May 20, 2021

“He was very cooperative when they made contact with him at first,” said Sheriff Smith. “Started asking some questions, he became very combative with the officers. The officers tried to detain him at which time he put up an active resistance with the officers and they had to use physical force. We received minor injuries. One officer had a busted lip, another had a back injury, another got bit. He was actively fighting the officers.”

The convenience store where the Alachua County Bomb Squad detonated what Singleton called a bomb in his backpack was across from the motel. A Bradford County commissioner came to the scene to ask how she could help.

“No one knows when fire is going to strike just like everything else,” said Bradford County commissioner Diane Andrews.

RELATED STORY: Bradford County commissioner looking to give affordable housing to veterans

Florida Department of Law Enforcement and the FBI are working with the sheriff’s deputies on the investigation. Clay County Fire Rescue sent crews and trainees to help handle the fire that lasted for hours.

“It’s just overwhelming seeing all this effort working together,” said Andrew. “All the surrounding counties coming and helping us. We have a firefighter class that’s here on training. So it’s a blessing to see people work, come in and just do what they can to help people.”

Singleton is in the Bradford County Jail on arson and possibly resisting officers with violence charges with no bond until first appearance Friday morning.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.