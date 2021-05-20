Advertisement

North Marion advances to state 4A baseball semis

Colts blank Wildcats to reach final four
By Kevin Wells
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 12:29 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CITRA, Fla. (WCJB) -The North Marion baseball team ran its winning streak to six and shut out Baker County on Wednesday, 6-0 to win the region title and advance to the Class 4A state semifinals next week in Fort Myers. The Colts improved to 20-8 overall and have outscored their last five opponents 47-1.

Deric Fabian hit a solo home run to lead the North Marion offense, and starting pitcher Wyatt Campbell protected the lead by getting out of a third inning jam when the Wildcats had runners at the corners and two outs.

In Monday’s state semifinals, the Colts will battle 24-4 Nature Coast Tech. The Sharks reached the state semis with a 6-1 win over Bishop Moore.

