Ocala Police Chief and Marion County Sheriff have a friendly competition in this year’s Kiss the Horse fundraiser for adult literacy

By Taylor Simpson
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 6:19 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Marion County Literacy Council is holding its 11th annual Kiss The Horse fundraiser to raise money for adult literacy.

Nine community leaders across Marion County are looking for your help to bring awareness.

Two of Marion County’s leaders in law enforcement Ocala Police Chief Mike Balken and Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods have a friendly competition.

Balken said this is a great opportunity being he was a high school dropout himself.

“I to work extremely hard and struggled quite a bit just to raise the money as a young man to buy the study material and ultimately take the GED to become a police officer. it’s a near and dear issue for me it’s something that I think is extremely important.”

Sheriff Woods said the joy of an adult learning to read is the same joy of a kid opening a present on Christmas.

“There are people out there that can’t read and they can’t write and they don’t have a high school diploma, but to see the joy in a person’s eyes to see the joy in their face when they obtain that. Oh my goodness what a great reward.”

Both are pals and have fun words for their friendly competition.

“I feel bad for them that they have to wear those ugly uniforms and those smokey bear hats,” said Balken.

Woods added, “well he needs to go find a pair of binoculars because I’m going to be so far ahead of him he’s going to need them just to see me.”

The winner will kiss one of the colorful horse fever horses.

Click for Chief Balken donation or Sheriff Billy Woods’ donation

